Pilot dies after plane crashes on I-85, collides with tractor-trailer in Davidson County

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers are investigating after a deadly plane crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-85 in Davidson County late Wednesday afternoon, according to Lexington City Manager Terra Greene.

The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. near mile marker 88, which is near Hargrave Road in Lexington.

The pilot was taking off from the airport when the crash happened and did not survive.

After the plane crashed, a tractor-trailer collided with the plane on the road. The driver of the tractor-trailer does not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of I-85 South and the left lane of I-85 North are closed near Exit 88 (NC 47) near Lexington, due to a crash. This is near the Davidson County Airport.

