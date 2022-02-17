South Carolina state leaders announce childhood development plan, ‘one-stop-shop’ website

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) -The South Carolina Early Childhood Advisory Council is trying to make sure it is not hard for families to find resources for their growing children.

A new website will tackle the challenges parents are having. First Steps South Carolina and members of the state’s Early Childhood Advisory Council say a new website makes getting resources a one-stop-shop.

A 24/7 portal will connect families to resources and information on childcare, health, special needs and early intervention, and more. There will also be one form parents can fill out to get connected to more than 40 different services through federally and state-funded programs.

The Early Childhood Advisory Council says they are also currently working to take this service a step further, developing an online application through which families can actually apply for multiple early childhood services by just filling out one form. It is also trying to add even more resources to the website that parents can use.

“We all know that when we invest in young children, in their health and safety, in their families and communities in which they live, and in the environments in which they learn, we can have outstanding impact, both today and in the future,” said David Morley, SC Early Childhood Advisory Council Chair.

The plan, developed from a survey parents and caregivers filled out, addresses the challenges young students and their families face while working to tackle challenges.

It addresses both the educational side like pre-k and childcare and family basics like addressing needs during pregnancy so babies can grow up healthier and happier. State leaders say they paired the plan with the one-stop-shop website.

”We’ll continue collaboration across agencies to make a difference in children’s lives. So that all children in South Carolina have the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

The state leaders specifically wants to hit the youngest South Carolinians to improve childhood health, well-being and school readiness. This would be from birth to five years old.

They are doing this through four goals—keeping young kids happy and healthy, supporting their families, getting them ready for school and making sure the system in place to help is exactly what families need.

