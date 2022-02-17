NC DHHS Flu
Pitt starts strong, holds off Tar Heels 76-67

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:37 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Ithiel Horton scored 19 points, making all five of his 3-point tries, and Pittsburgh rode a huge first half to beat North Carolina 76-67.

John Hugley scored 18 points, Jamarius Burton added 14 points and seven rebounds, Mouhamadou Gueye had 11 points and Femi Odukale 10 for the Panthers, who won their third straight conference game for the first time since 2014.

Caleb Love scored 15 of his 19 points in the final 5:11 for the Tar Heels. Brady Manek added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Kerwin Walton and Leaky Black had 11 points each.

Leading scorer and rebounder Armando Bacot picked his fourth foul with eight minutes to go and remained on the bench finishing with seven points and eight rebounds.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

