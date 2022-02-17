Missing Rowan County man believed to be endangered, Silver Alert issued

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Rowan County man believed to be endangered.

Ernest “Ed” Dewitt Johnson, 80, of China Grove, is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He is described as a white male standing at 5′10″ and weighing around 115 pounds.

He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing Wrangler jeans and denim jacket, black boots and a hat with the American flag on it.

He was last seen Stirewalt Road in China Grove.

Johnson drives a 2020 light blue Nissan Rogue with North Carolina license plate tag HFM-8263.

Anyone with more information should call P. Michael with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8500.

