Medic: Pedestrian killed in crash on I-85 near Freedom Drive in west Charlotte

Two of the four lanes are closed near Exit 34.
Traffic was backed up following a deadly crash on I-85 near Freedom Drive in west Charlotte Thursday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A deadly crash on Interstate 85 near Freedom Drive in west Charlotte has closed some lanes of travel, officials said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened at I-85 North at mile marker 34 near Freedom Drive. That’s in the area of Tuckaseegee Road.

Traffic officials said three of the four lanes were closed near Exit 34. A WBTV crew on scene said one of those lanes had reopened as of 7:45 a.m. The others are expected to remain closed until shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Medic confirmed that a pedestrian was pronounced deceased by paramedics on scene.

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for more updates as they come in.

