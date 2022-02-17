NC DHHS Flu
‘If you see something, say something’: Community leader urges people to call police in wake of deadly shooting

Police say a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in a north Charlotte neighborhood Tuesday.
By Alex Giles
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:11 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lucille Puckett, leader of Take Back Our H.O.O.D.S, an organization that serves as a resource for people looking to become self-sufficient, tied a red balloon to the tree where Adam Bittle was found dead Tuesday.

Police say Bittle was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds near the intersection of LaSalle Street and Kennesaw Drive Tuesday morning. Puckett went to the site where Bittle was found shortly after police had arrived at the location. She streamed a video of the homicide scene on Facebook, later explaining that she wanted to make people aware of what was happening in some communities.

“To let people know exactly what is going on in our city. To make people want to get involved,” explained Puckett.

Jerry Redfern lives right near the intersection of Kennesaw and Lasalle. He said he has lived in his home for six years, but hears gunshots all the time and is growing uneasy.

“I’m kind of scared, about to move, about to get up out of here. I can’t take too much more of it,” said Redfern.

Puckett said her goddaughter lives a few doors down from where the Bittle was found dead, and the violence is no surprise to her either.

She said every time she ventures out to the site of another homicide, it reminds her of personal pain. She said she lost her own son to gun violence in 2016.

“(I’m) trying to be proactive once to keep another mother, another family from going through what I went through that tragic night,” said Puckett.

She is encouraging community members to get involved in the efforts to prevent violence and urging them to call police if they have information about criminal activity in Charlotte.

“If you see something, say something. If you know something, say something. We see the violence is not stopping so we have to get back out here and we have to get involved. Don’t wait until it hits your doorstep. Then it’s too late,” said Puckett.

No one has been charged in connection to Bittle’s killing. Anyone with information about the homicide should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

