‘I just wanted to let him know how many years I had thought about him:’ WBTV helps Indian Land woman meet former POW

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - For several decades, Judy Retter, a resident of Indian Land, South Carolina, has held on to a small metal bracelet that bears the name of a former prisoner of war (POW).

Retter grew up in Clarkston, Georgia, a city in Dekalb County outside of Atlanta. While she was a little girl in grade school, American soldiers were fighting and dying in the Vietnam War.

“As a kid, we didn’t know the bad details. Our parents didn’t tell us that much,” Retter explained to WBTV.

What Retter did understand is that she could support the American troops from afar. Like thousands of Americans across the country, Retter ordered a POW bracelet. The bracelets were created by the organization Voices in Vital America. Each bracelet featured the name of an American POW and the date that the individual was taken captive.

“We paid $2.40 for those bracelets, and they were mailed to us, and the object was to wear it in remembrance of whoever was on the bracelet,” explained Retter.

The name on her bracelet is ‘Lt. James Bailey’ and the date marked on the bracelet is June 28, 1967. Retter said she wore the bracelet every day while the country was at war.

“It was part of my attire. You wore your bracelet, you know, every day. I can’t remember if I even took it off,” said Retter.

Eventually, the war ended and Retter stopped wearing the bracelet, but she never got rid of it. She kept the item in a safe spot and held out hope that one day she’d be able to meet James Bailey in-person.

“I left it in my jewelry box, but I kept thinking, I want to reach out to this guy. I just want to tell him that I’ve been thinking about him for so long,” explained Retter.

The Georgia native grew up, got married and raised children of her own. Her life took her to different parts of the country, but she never let go of the bracelet. Eventually, after decades of waiting and wondering, Retter reached out to WBTV in hopes of getting help finding Bailey.

“Somehow for some reason, one morning, it was a little over a week before Veteran’s Day, I said I’ve got time now. I need to find somebody,” explained Retter.

A few internet searches revealed that not only was Lt. James Bailey still alive, but that he lives in South Carolina.

Lieutenant James Bailey’s service

Bailey, who is now 79 years old, is a retired school administrator and lives in Anderson, South Carolina. He spoke to WBTV in an interview about his service with the United States Navy and the 5-plus years he spent as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

The former Navy pilot said he was on a bombing mission when his plane was hit by an anti-aircraft shell.

“We were hit before we rolled in for the target and I felt the airplane thump,” explained Bailey.

He recalled the moment he was forced to eject from his plane and parachute down to the ground. He explained that he instantly became a prisoner of war once he landed.

“There were probably a dozen to 15 Vietnamese on the banks looking at me – some with weapons, some with sticks, and I just, that was it, there was no question of evading escape or anything,” explained Bailey.

He said he was kept in Hanoi at the infamous Hoa Lo Prison, explaining that the Vietnamese spent a few days torturing him in hopes of gaining intelligence about the American military.

“I spent the first three days undergoing the Vietnamese forms of torture which was basically keeping you awake, slapping you around and then tying you up into a little knot,” recalled Bailey.

The former prisoner of war explained that while the torture eventually stopped, his life was still made difficult by his captors.

“It was lonely, and it was tough from that standpoint. I never was beaten after that initial thing. I had to spend time in the leg irons and handcuffs and sitting on stools and kneeling on knees,” said Bailey.

In 1973, after spending more than 5 years as a prisoner of war, Bailey finally gained his freedom through Operation Homecoming. The operation was set up through the Paris Peace Accords. The peace agreement brought an end to America’s involvement in the war. Through the operation, hundreds of American POWs from the war were allowed to return home to the United States.

Bailey said that while he was imprisoned in Hanoi, he had no idea that Americans were walking the streets of the United States with special POW bracelets. He said he started to receive several letters and bracelets in the mail once he returned stateside. The former POW spoke fondly of the bracelet initiative.

“It is the type of thing that when you look at it, it’s like the essence of America. People were thinking, ‘What can I do? And this is something I can do,’” described Bailey.

Finally meeting

After a few phone calls, Judy Retter and Lt. James Bailey were able to set up a meeting. On a dreary winter afternoon, the bracelet owner and former POW were able to meet in-person outside of a Cracker Barrel restaurant in South Carolina.

Retter and Bailey greeted each other with big smiles and a warm hug.

“I’m so excited to see you,” said Retter warmly.

She immediately presented Bailey with the POW bracelet bearing his name and a photo of herself as a child.

“This is your bracelet that I wore as a kid,” said Retter. “This is what I wore all the time.”

Bailey smiled at the bracelet fondly.

“I would love for you to keep this,” he said.

Retter said those were the words she had been hoping to hear.

“I would love to keep it,” she said with a smile.

After the initial meeting, Retter and Bailey enjoyed lunch at the Cracker Barrel. Following the meeting, both spoke to WBTV about taking the time to get together.

“I just wanted to let him know how many years I had thought about him,” explained Retter.

Bailey said he was very appreciative of Retter’s support and is thankful she reached out to him.

“It is absolutely mind-boggling that there is someone who has that much attachment and devotion to what to her was just a concept, a concept of this individual who went out and served his country and she supported that through the bracelet and to me that is just wonderful.”

