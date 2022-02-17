Help needed to develop Concord’s Public Art master plan

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is seeking an Artist Facilitator to help develop the city’s first-ever Public Art Master Plan. Local artists and cultural producers are encouraged to apply.

The Artist Facilitator will work with city staff, members of the Public Art Advisory Committee, and the city’s public art consultants to facilitate community outreach activities and collaborate in the development of the master plan.

The Public Art Master Plan will guide the city in the development of future public art projects and public art program implementation. The master plan is anticipated to include, but is not limited to, potential locations for artwork, recommended structures for public art programs, ordinance amendments to encourage or require public art, public/private partnerships, and methods of public engagement.

Last fall, the City of Concord and the city’s Public Art Advisory Committee, a body appointed by City Council, issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for professional consultants with demonstrated experience to help create Concord’s Public Art Master Plan. A consultant team lead by Todd Bressi was selected and approved by City Council in December 2021, to lead the planning effort.

The consulting team will be in Concord on February 23-25 to begin the master planning process. During this time, they will conduct in-person interviews for the Artist Facilitator position, with additional virtual interviews conducted at a later date. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply early; the consulting team hopes to have the position filled in the first half of March. Artists and cultural producers interested in applying should email their resume, website, and/or social media link to amina@amewafineart.com. A detailed job description is available online at concordnc.gov/artistfacilitator.

Local artists and cultural producers who live or work in Concord are also invited to attend a meet and greet with members of the Public Art Advisory Committee and the city’s public art consultants. The meet and greet for local artists will be held on Thursday, February 24 from 4-6 p.m. at Cabarrus Brewing Company loft.

Members of the community and local artists are also encouraged to visit ClearWater Arts Center & Studios in the Gibson Village neighborhood and follow their social media to stay up to date on the latest artist opportunities, community events, classes, and public galleries.

