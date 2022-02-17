Former Hickory officer resentenced to 3 years in prison in 2013 case of excessive force on handcuffed woman

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Hickory police officer was sentenced to three years in prison after he was found guilty three years ago of using excessive force against a handcuffed woman in 2013.

Former officer Robert George will now serve 36 months in federal prison, with a year of supervised probation.

Former Hickory police officer Robert George just sentenced to 36 months in prison and a year of supervised probation after a rough takedown of a handcuffed suspect. pic.twitter.com/QiD7NlIqeU — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) February 17, 2022

The incident took place in 2013 when officers saw a car parked improperly. Chelsea Doolittle was in the car at the time and admitted she had been drinking, but was not driving while driving.

She also admitted she used foul language when asked for her registration.

The indictment against Robert George, the former officer, says he pulled her from the patrol car and slammed her against the ground. Doolittle’s injuries sustained from the incident later required oral surgery to repair.

According to indictments, the incident caused “serious bodily injury, the pushing of two of the victim’s bottom teeth, requiring surgery by an Oral Surgeon to correct the injury.”

George was also accused of lying about what happened to the department, saying she fell.

He was charged with using excessive force against a female arrestee and obstructing justice. George was arrested six years later and fired from the department.

Records show the state filed charges against George, but those were dropped when federal indictments were returned.

According to WBTV news partner The Charlotte Observer, George faced 70 to 87 months in prison after the 2019 conviction but was only given four years of probation instead.

An appeals court threw out the conviction in late 2021.

U.S. District Judge Ken Bell issued a new sentence Thursday, amounting to 36 months in prison and one year of supervised release.

