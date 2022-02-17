NC DHHS Flu
For the first time in twenty years there will be no Chip Ganassi entry in the Daytona 500

High profile owner sold team to Justin Marks and music star Pitbull
Ganassi sold his NASCAR team to Justin Marks and music superstar Pitbull.
Ganassi sold his NASCAR team to Justin Marks and music superstar Pitbull.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When the green flag drops for the NASCAR Cup season-opening Daytona 500 on Sunday, legendary race team owner Chip Ganassi won’t have an entry in the The Great American Race. That doesn’t mean he feels like he won’t be a part of the race.

After being a presence in NASCAR for more than twenty years, Ganassi sold his NASCAR team at the end of the 2021 season.

“I turned the team over to Justin Marks. And if any of you have every sold a business, you don’t want to sell it to just anybody,” Ganassi said.

Ganassi first entered NASCAR in 2001 after buying the majority stake of the SABCO team owned by Felix Sabates. In various forms, Ganassi’s NASCAR teams earned 20 Cup Series wins. Drivers over the years have included Kenny Irwin, Jr., Jason Lefler, Casey Mears, Reed Sorenson, Martin Truex, Jr., Jamie McMurray, and Kurt Busch, Juan Pablo Montoya, Sterling Marlin, Kyle Larson, and others.

Marks, along with music superstar Pitbull bought the team and now operate under the name Trackhouse Racing.

Ganassi is looking forward to following his former team. “I am filled with excitement about the Daytona 500,” Ganassi said. “I have lots of friends there. Lots of people that I used to employee that I want to see do well that I am cheering for.”

Ganassi may be out of NASCAR, but he still owns race teams participating in series around the world. It’s his impact on motorsports that led organizers of The Amelia to name him as the 2022 Honoree. The Amelia is an award-winning motoring event being held in Amelia Island, Florida, next month.

This week Ganassi talked with the media about his excitement about the event and the upcoming race seasons. His NTT IndyCar teams have won the championship the past two years. With Scott Dixon and Alex Palou winning the past two championships, he likes his team’s chances of winning a third consecutive championship. And he says don’t sleep on his other driver Jimmie Johnson.

“He wants to make his mark in Indy Car racing,” Ganassi said.

The 2022 NTT IndyCar Series starts with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, February 27.

