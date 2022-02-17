First responders called to several overnight crashes across Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Several overnight crashes in Charlotte have kept police and Medic busy early Thursday morning.

The first crash involved an overturned vehicle on Brookshire Boulevard near Interstate 85 in northwest Charlotte. According to Medic, no one was taken to the hospital from this crash.

Another crash involving a flipped vehicle happened on West W.T. Harris Boulevard near I-85 in north Charlotte. Medic says two people were taken to Atrium Main with serious injuries, while another was taken to Novant Huntersville with serious injuries.

The third crash happened on I-85 southbound near Glenwood Drive in west Charlotte and blocked some lanes of travel. According to Medic, one person was taken to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

