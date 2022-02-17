NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First responders called to several overnight crashes across Charlotte

Two of the crashes involved overturned vehicles.
The crashes happened overnight across Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Several overnight crashes in Charlotte have kept police and Medic busy early Thursday morning.

The first crash involved an overturned vehicle on Brookshire Boulevard near Interstate 85 in northwest Charlotte. According to Medic, no one was taken to the hospital from this crash.

Another crash involving a flipped vehicle happened on West W.T. Harris Boulevard near I-85 in north Charlotte. Medic says two people were taken to Atrium Main with serious injuries, while another was taken to Novant Huntersville with serious injuries.

The third crash happened on I-85 southbound near Glenwood Drive in west Charlotte and blocked some lanes of travel. According to Medic, one person was taken to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

Check out up-to-date traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. near mile marker 88, which is near Hargrave Road in Lexington.
Pilot dies after plane crashes on I-85, collides with tractor-trailer in Davidson County
Mask Mandate
Mecklenburg County commissioners unanimously vote to end indoor mask mandate
Matt R. Coben, 61, of Boynton Beach, FL was charged with three counts of Embezzlement of State...
61-year-old restaurant owner accused of embezzling more than $90K in N.C. sales tax
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Nabila Rasoul gave birth to her third child just two months ago in Charlotte.
Mother of three killed in fatal Charlotte crash had fled Afghanistan with family

Latest News

Crews respond to several serious crashes overnight in Charlotte
Crews respond to several serious crashes overnight in Charlotte
After a tragic act of violence shook the city of Charlotte, how do we deal with road rage going forward?
Crews were called to an overturned tractor-trailer on I-485 at I-85 South in Charlotte.
Overturned tractor-trailer closes ramp from I-485 to I-85 South in Charlotte
Troopers were called to a deadly crash in Lincoln County on Monday.
S.C. woman killed after car runs off road, hits tree in Lincoln County, troopers say