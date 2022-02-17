NC DHHS Flu
FIRST ALERT Thursday Night: Heavy rain and gusty winds develop

Get ready for mild temperatures and wet weather to return to the Queen City for the end of the week.
By Jason Myers
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few isolated rain showers are possible during the day Thursday, yet the bulk of the heavy rain and gusty winds arrive Thursday night into early Friday morning, as a cold front moves through the Carolinas. Dry and cool weather develop for the weekend.

  • Mild, breezy, and a few showers for Thursday.
  • First Alert Thursday Night: Widespread rain and gusty winds.
  • More sunshine returns Friday afternoon into the weekend.

Mostly cloudy skies and spotty rain showers will develop tonight, with chilly overnight low temperatures cooling into the 40s.

Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies, isolated rain showers, gusty winds, and mild afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s for the piedmont, with upper 50s in the mountains.

A cold front will move across the Carolinas Thursday night into early Friday morning, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds to the WBTV viewing area. Wind gusts over 40 mph are likely Thursday night, with a few strong thunderstorms. Rainfall will range from 0.25″ to 2.00″+ across the WBTV viewing area, with the highest amounts in the mountains.

A few rain showers may linger for early Friday morning, with clearing skies throughout the day. Friday high temperatures look to range from the mid-60s in the piedmont, to upper 30s in the mountains.

Saturday and Sunday look mostly sunny, with cold mornings around 30 degrees, and cool afternoon highs around 60 degrees. The mountains will remain chilly, with afternoon highs ranging from 45 to 50 degrees.

A few isolated rain showers are possible for Presidents Day Monday, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-60s.

Another First Alert has been issued for Tuesday into Wednesday, with the chance for scattered rain both days. Afternoon high temperatures will remain mild, with upper 60s to lower 70s expected.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Make sure you secure any loose outdoor items for Thursday night’s gusty winds!

