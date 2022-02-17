NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Round of heavy rain, wind moves in Thursday night

There won’t be much rain around today outside of the mountains, where rain is likely throughout the day.
There won’t be much rain around today outside of the mountains, where rain is likely throughout the day
By Al Conklin
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Low clouds and fog this morning will gradually lift as the morning wears on, but clouds will dominate today along with a warm, gusty afternoon breeze.

  • Clouds, gusty breezes and warm temperatures today
  • Band of heavy rain and wind comes tonight
  • Quick clear-out Friday leads to weekend sunshine

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

There won’t be much rain around today outside of the mountains, where rain is likely throughout the day, but as a cold front approaches from the west tonight, a widespread band of showers, gusty winds and even a few thunderstorms will cross the area late tonight through the early morning hours Friday.

Wind gusts could gust as high as 30 mph tonight as the cold front blows through and rainfall will range from one-quarter to half an inch for most Piedmont neighborhoods. Rainfall in the mountains, where it be wet most of the day and tonight, will total one to two inches before ending as a little snow early Friday morning.

The rain will be all but gone by daybreak Friday and a quick clearing trend will take most of the clouds away during the early morning hours. Friday afternoon will turn out breezy and mild with highs in the middle 60s.

Dry conditions will hold for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 degrees Saturday and seasonal upper 50s on Sunday. Looking ahead to Presidents Day, high temperatures are forecast to inch up into the middle 60s with a small shower chance by day’s end. The bigger rain chance looks to come Tuesday into Wednesday, so a First Alert has been issued for that time frame.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. near mile marker 88, which is near Hargrave Road in Lexington.
Pilot dies after plane crashes on I-85, collides with tractor-trailer in Davidson County
Mask Mandate
Mecklenburg County commissioners unanimously vote to end indoor mask mandate
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Matt R. Coben, 61, of Boynton Beach, FL was charged with three counts of Embezzlement of State...
61-year-old restaurant owner accused of embezzling more than $90K in N.C. sales tax
Nabila Rasoul gave birth to her third child just two months ago in Charlotte.
Mother of three killed in fatal Charlotte crash had fled Afghanistan with family

Latest News

First Alert Thursday forecast
First Alert: Round of heavy rain, wind move in Thursday night
Futurecast First Alert
FIRST ALERT Thursday Night: Heavy rain and gusty winds develop
FIRST ALERT: Rain Thursday Night-Friday Morning
Rain is expected to move out of the area before sunrise on Friday.
First Alert: Warm, breezy Thursday before rain moves in overnight