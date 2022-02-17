First Alert: Round of heavy rain, wind moves in Thursday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Low clouds and fog this morning will gradually lift as the morning wears on, but clouds will dominate today along with a warm, gusty afternoon breeze.

Clouds, gusty breezes and warm temperatures today

Band of heavy rain and wind comes tonight

Quick clear-out Friday leads to weekend sunshine

There won’t be much rain around today outside of the mountains, where rain is likely throughout the day, but as a cold front approaches from the west tonight, a widespread band of showers, gusty winds and even a few thunderstorms will cross the area late tonight through the early morning hours Friday.

FIRST ALERT: Spotty showers around the @wbtv_news area today, but the heaviest rain will move - west to east - tonight, as a cold front blows through. Thunder & lightning/gusty winds possible, approaching #CLT at 11pm. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/CgbeqNLx4t — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 17, 2022

Wind gusts could gust as high as 30 mph tonight as the cold front blows through and rainfall will range from one-quarter to half an inch for most Piedmont neighborhoods. Rainfall in the mountains, where it be wet most of the day and tonight, will total one to two inches before ending as a little snow early Friday morning.

FIRST ALERT: There may be a little snow in the mountains at daybreak on Friday, but the rain will be moving east of #CLT & the @wbtv_news area with sunshine expected to quickly breaking through the clouds and making a welcome return! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/FbVzIkboKk — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 17, 2022

The rain will be all but gone by daybreak Friday and a quick clearing trend will take most of the clouds away during the early morning hours. Friday afternoon will turn out breezy and mild with highs in the middle 60s.

Dry conditions will hold for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 degrees Saturday and seasonal upper 50s on Sunday. Looking ahead to Presidents Day, high temperatures are forecast to inch up into the middle 60s with a small shower chance by day’s end. The bigger rain chance looks to come Tuesday into Wednesday, so a First Alert has been issued for that time frame.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

