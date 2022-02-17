First Alert in place for rain tonight; sunshine returning this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More cloudy and breezy conditions can be expected for this Thursday. There will be a slight chance for some isolated showers otherwise expect cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.

Afternoon: Warm and breezy with isolated showers

FIRST ALERT: Rain overnight, gusty winds up to 40 miles per hour

Sunshine and 60s for the remainder of Friday and weekend

A fast-moving line of moderate to heavy rainfall will move across our area later tonight ahead of a strong cold front.

In addition to the rain, winds will gust between 30-40mph, and some claps of thunder will be possible.

Forecast wind gusts (First Alert Weather)

Between 0.50-1.00″ of rainfall can be expected in the mountains; 0.20-0.50 can be expected across the piedmont. Behind the cold front temperatures will only fall into the 50s by Friday morning.

Our Friday will turn out to be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon and highs in the 60s.

The weekend will continue to be dry and mild with mostly sunny skies both on Saturday and Sunday; highs temperatures will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

7 day forecast (First Alert Weather)

On Monday, a stray shower will be possible in the afternoon otherwise expect partly sunny and mild conditions with highs in the upper 60s.

We have another First Alert in place Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning for another round of rain. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm again in the low to mid-70s.

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

