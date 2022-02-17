NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert in place for rain tonight; sunshine returning this weekend

A fast-moving line of moderate to heavy rainfall will move across our area later tonight ahead of a strong cold front.
A fast-moving line of moderate to heavy rainfall will move across our area later tonight ahead of a strong cold front.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More cloudy and breezy conditions can be expected for this Thursday. There will be a slight chance for some isolated showers otherwise expect cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.

  • Afternoon: Warm and breezy with isolated showers
  • FIRST ALERT: Rain overnight, gusty winds up to 40 miles per hour
  • Sunshine and 60s for the remainder of Friday and weekend

A fast-moving line of moderate to heavy rainfall will move across our area later tonight ahead of a strong cold front.

In addition to the rain, winds will gust between 30-40mph, and some claps of thunder will be possible.

Forecast wind gusts
Forecast wind gusts(First Alert Weather)

Between 0.50-1.00″ of rainfall can be expected in the mountains; 0.20-0.50 can be expected across the piedmont. Behind the cold front temperatures will only fall into the 50s by Friday morning.

Our Friday will turn out to be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon and highs in the 60s.

The weekend will continue to be dry and mild with mostly sunny skies both on Saturday and Sunday; highs temperatures will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(First Alert Weather)

On Monday, a stray shower will be possible in the afternoon otherwise expect partly sunny and mild conditions with highs in the upper 60s.

We have another First Alert in place Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning for another round of rain. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm again in the low to mid-70s.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. near mile marker 88, which is near Hargrave Road in Lexington.
Charlotte pilot dies after plane crashes on I-85, collides with tractor-trailer in Davidson County
Mask Mandate
Mecklenburg County commissioners unanimously vote to end indoor mask mandate
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Nabila Rasoul gave birth to her third child just two months ago in Charlotte.
Mother of three killed in fatal Charlotte crash had fled Afghanistan with family
Matt R. Coben, 61, of Boynton Beach, FL was charged with three counts of Embezzlement of State...
61-year-old restaurant owner accused of embezzling more than $90K in N.C. sales tax

Latest News

First Alert in place for rain tonight; sunshine returning this weekend
First Alert in place for rain tonight; sunshine returning this weekend
Spotty showers will be around the area today, but the heaviest rain will move west to east...
First Alert: Round of heavy rain, wind moves in Thursday night
First Alert Thursday forecast
First Alert: Round of heavy rain, wind move in Thursday night
Futurecast First Alert
FIRST ALERT Thursday Night: Heavy rain and gusty winds develop