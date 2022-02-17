NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Disney plans to develop neighborhoods for fans

The first community, named Cotino, will be built in Rancho Mirage, California. It will feature...
The first community, named Cotino, will be built in Rancho Mirage, California. It will feature a wide variety of homes, including estates, single-family homes and condominiums. There are no pricing details yet.(Source: The Walt Disney Company via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instead of leaving home to visit Disney’s theme parks, you could one day live in a Disney-branded community.

The Walt Disney Company announced Wednesday plans to develop residential communities. The neighborhoods will be a part of “Storyliving by Disney.”

Each location will feature perks, like Disney cast members providing guest services, recreational activities and, of course, live entertainment.

The company says it first community, named Cotino, will be built in Rancho Mirage, California, near where Walt Disney had a house of his own. It will feature a wide variety of homes, including estates, single-family homes and condominiums.

There are no details on prices and financing yet. But Disney says homeowners of all ages are welcome. The company even plans to have part of the neighborhood designated for those at least 55 years old.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. near mile marker 88, which is near Hargrave Road in Lexington.
Pilot dies after plane crashes on I-85, collides with tractor-trailer in Davidson County
Mask Mandate
Mecklenburg County commissioners unanimously vote to end indoor mask mandate
Matt R. Coben, 61, of Boynton Beach, FL was charged with three counts of Embezzlement of State...
61-year-old restaurant owner accused of embezzling more than $90K in N.C. sales tax
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Nabila Rasoul gave birth to her third child just two months ago in Charlotte.
Mother of three killed in fatal Charlotte crash had fled Afghanistan with family

Latest News

The North Carolina School Public Relations Association (NCSPRA) has honored Cabarrus County...
Cabarrus County Schools earns statewide recognition for outstanding communication
The U.S. and NATO officials say that Russia's troop numbers are rising.
NATO: No sign of Russian withdrawal
In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, the company logo sits on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla faces another US investigation: unexpected braking
Several who attended Wednesday's Mecklenburg County Commissioners meeting held signs that said...
Mecklenburg County votes to end mask mandate ahead of expected CMS discussion on district’s policy
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, second from right, is shown at NATO Headquarters in...
NATO: Russia misleads world on troop movements near Ukraine