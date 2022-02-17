CMS parents weigh in on Mecklenburg County mask mandate ahead of Wednesday’s vote

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents are sharing their thoughts on mask requirements in schools ahead of the Board of County Commissioners meeting.

Mecklenburg County sources are telling WBTV that the recommendation to remove the county-wide mask mandate is still on schedule for Wednesday.

County leaders WBTV spoke with say they expect the recommendation will come regardless of whether the county is below a 5 percent positivity rate or not.

Originally, the county set a goal of 30 days below 5 percent and then in November changed it to seven consecutive days below 5 percent to rescind the mask mandate.

It is not yet clear whether the new policy will be effective immediately or not.

Masks are required inside of all private, public, and parochial schools.

CMS requires all students, staff, and visitors to wear masks inside of CMS facilities.

CMS parent Maegan Carmilani is immunocompromised and has a foundation for children with long COVID - both reasons she says CMS should keep its mask requirement to protect the most vulnerable.

“Which children should be burdened with a disability for the rest of their lives because of the inconvenience of a mask?”

On the other hand, CMS parent Lisa O ‘Byran believes CMS should not require masks. She says it’s interfering with students’ social interactions, learning, and wellbeing.

“It’s time to stop focusing on masks and start focusing on the kids behind them,” O’Bryan said.

From January 3 to January 9 CMS reported more than 1200 students had COVID. From February 9 to February 15, CMS reported 320 positive cases.

Both parents are anxiously awaiting the Board of County Commissioners’ decision on if they’ll drop the mask mandate.

O’Bryan is hoping if the county mandate lifts - it’ll be a catalyst for CMS to do the same.

“It’s a great step in the right direction but until we get the masks off of our children then we haven’t accomplished our goal,” O’Bryan said.

Carmilani is hoping school leaders keep the mask mandate and believes going mask optional will do more harm than good.

“The virus travels from one end of the room to the other it’s like saying I want to be able to smoke in this room - you go stand on the other side of this room and it’s okay if you’re allergic, or have asthma, or anything else, I still want to smoke. It doesn’t work that way, the virus travels all over the room,” Carmilani said.

State law requires school districts to vote on their mask policies at least once a month.

Earlier this month CMS voted to keep the mask policy in place without any changes, but officials tell us the mask requirement will be discussed at next Tuesday’s meeting.

