Charlotte man, Ky. woman indicted for allegedly defrauding N.C. Medicaid program out of millions

Donald Booker and Delores Jordan were indicted on conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, among other charges.
Two people have been indicted for allegedly defrauding the N.C. Medicaid program out of millions.
Two people have been indicted for allegedly defrauding the N.C. Medicaid program out of millions.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A federal grand jury in Charlotte has indicted two people on charges connected to a scheme to obtain more than $15 million from the North Carolina Medicaid program, prosecutors said.

According to U.S. Attorney Dena King, 56-year-old Donald Booker, of Charlotte, and 53-year-old Delores Jordan, of Louisville, Ky., were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering.

Prosecutors state that Booker owned United Diagnostic Laboratories, a urine toxicology testing laboratory, and United Youth Care Services, a company that provided mental health and substance abuse treatment services.

From January 2016 to December 2020, Booker allegedly executed a conspiracy to defraud the state’s Medicaid program by paying illegal kickbacks to Jordan, who owned a subsidized housing provider, and others in exchange for urine samples for Medicaid-eligible beneficiaries.

According to prosecutors, Jordan and others recruited housing-vulnerable individuals and other Medicaid-eligible beneficiaries for housing and other programs and services. Once enrolled, the beneficiaries were required to submit urine samples for drug testing as a condition of their participation in the program. Those samples were allegedly provided to Booker’s companies for medically unnecessary urine drug testing, a news release stated.

The indictment also alleges that Booker and others paid the recruiters a kickback from UYCS’s N.C. Medicaid reimbursement on the drug testing. He and Jordan are also accused of executing a conspiracy to launder the proceeds of the kickback and healthcare fraud conspiracy in order to conceal and disguise the nature and source of the company’s illegal kickback payments for drug testing referrals.

Both Booker and Jordan have been arrested by the FBI.

