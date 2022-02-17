Cabarrus County Schools earns statewide recognition for outstanding communication

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus Schools: The North Carolina School Public Relations Association (NCSPRA) has honored Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) for excellence in communications. CCS earned a total of 14 Blue Ribbon Awards for outstanding and effective communication. NCSPRA presented the awards during a virtual ceremony on February 11, 2022.

The CCS Communications & Public Information team received 10 Gold and 3 Silver level awards for outstanding work in photography, publications, electronic media, digital media engagement, image/graphic design and special events and programs. The judges praised the work as creative, professional, and eye-catching.

The CCS Communications team also earned its fifth Best of the Best Award, which recognizes the most outstanding communications work among all Gold level winners in each category. CCS earned a 2021 Best of the Best Award for the digital media engagement category with its An Apple a Day series featuring the district’s teacher of the year finalists. Judges praised the series for providing an inside look at the classroom and teachers nominated. The team earned three Best of the Best Awards in 2016 and one Best of the Best Award in 2020.

Ken Derksen, NCSPRA President and Executive Director for Community Engagement & Student and Family Support for Wayne County Public Schools, said the work of the award winners exemplifies the high standards and qualities members demonstrate in their daily school communications programs. “Blue Ribbon Awards are among the highest and most prestigious honors that a member of our organization can attain. I congratulate all of this year’s winners for achieving statewide recognition as a Blue Ribbon Award winner. These awards highlight the superior work being accomplished in the area of school communications and all that our members are doing to support and promote public schools across North Carolina,” Derksen said.

NCSPRA recognizes outstanding communications through its Blue Ribbon Awards program each year. Cabarrus County Schools was one of 37 school districts statewide to receive a Blue Ribbon Award. This year’s submission categories included: Marketing, Digital Media Engagement, Electronic Media, Excellence in Writing, Publications, Image/Graphic Design, Photography, and Special Projects and Events. The Georgia School Public Relations Association judged NCSPRA’s 2021 Blue Ribbon entries.

During the virtual event, Nicole Kirby, President of the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) paid tribute to award winners and thanked all North Carolina school districts for their efforts to effectively communicate during difficult times. “At a time when we are all under extraordinary pressure, you have continued to produce award-winning work,” Kirby said. “I’m proud to serve students and schools alongside professionals like you.”

NCSPRA’s Blue Ribbon Award ceremony also included remarks from North Carolina’s 2021 Superintendent of the Year Brent Williams. Williams emphasized the tremendously important role that school communicators play in the success of students and public education. “You have devoted tireless effort to connecting and engaging school and community stakeholders,” Williams stated. You also have affirmed and championed the positive and consistent truth that we have seen so frequently during this pandemic: the awe-inspiring power of human resilience.” Williams praised the work of the Blue Ribbon Award winners by saying. “You have surely set a new standard of excellence. You have worked to connect and highlight, uplift and advocate, and to empower and motivate. You have given all that you have to lead by touching the hearts and minds of others.”

NCSPRA is a statewide professional organization serving more than 150 members. Its mission is to build support for public education through well-planned and responsible public relations. For more information, please visit the NCSPRA Facebook page or www.ncspra.org.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.