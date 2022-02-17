Cabarrus Co. Schools employees petitioning for higher retention bonuses

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Every dollar helps - especially as school employees continue to navigate staff shortages and the pandemic.

Cabarrus County School employees are pushing for higher retention bonuses.

A petition was launched on February 2. It has already gained more than 1,500 signatures.

Educators are asking the Board to increase retention bonuses for all employees, not just teachers.

“The board of education has a real opportunity here to show the value of the educators and to show the value of students in this district,” said middle school teacher and Cabarrus Association of Educators Vice President Christin McDowell.

McDowell has been with the district for 14 years.

Like many other districts, Cabarrus County is also in need of bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and other critical employees.

“Our dedicated educators in Cabarrus are working harder than ever before to support our students. Staff shortages are forcing teachers and other staff to give up planning and personal time to cover extra classes and fill in gaps. Our educators are working themselves to the point of exhaustion to keep schools operating effectively and make sure our kids get the education and support they need,” the petition reads.

“We have all worked extremely hard and we felt that everyone deserved that and that would truly demonstrate the value that our efforts have had to this district,” McDowell said.

On Monday, the Cabarrus County Schools Board of Education approved a 1,000-dollar bonus for certified teachers and other certified instructional staff.

The board voted to increase the bonus for teachers from $500 to $1,000 and the district will use American Rescue Plan funding. Board members say this is a step in the right direction -- rewarding school employees for their hard work during the pandemic.

This money will be paid to 2,600 certified teachers and other instructional support staff. This does not include substitute teachers.

The Board chair Holly Grimsley says this is not a retention bonus but an effort to correct a payment issue that happened last school year when a bonus intended just for front line school employees was also paid to principals and executives.

“We wish last year’s presentation was more forthcoming and transparent but unfortunately it was not and we are doing what we can to correct it at this time, and that’s what these meetings have been about in addressing the issues with this bonus.,” Grimsley said.

Other school employees received a 1,000-dollar retention bonus last month.

Many Board members agreed they want to use more funding to reward school employees on top of what they’ve already received.

“I also want to make sure that since we have received that petition in the email requesting the 4,000 - the petition that came to us they were referencing earlier,” Grimsley said. “I think the board would like to see that information go before the budget committee since that’s what you’re getting ready to get started doing to see what we can do to address those issues and any type of retention process we’re going to start looking at.”

Until then, McDowell and her fellow teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria, and transportation staff are using their voices and staying hopeful they’ll get paid what they feel is the right amount.

Teachers can expect the 1,000 dollar bonus to hit their accounts as early as this month or in March depending on when the state approves this application for using the federal funds.

