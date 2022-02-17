After a tragic act of violence shook the city of Charlotte, how do we deal with road rage going forward?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following the road rage murder of CATS bus driver, Ethan Rivera last week, it got us thinking of ways to stay safe on the road.

This act of violence truly is tragic for the entire city of Charlotte, and it’s one we never want to see happen again to any driver.

The honk of a horn can be jarring for anyone behind the wheel, let alone dealing with road rage, but there is a way to navigate and prevent an incident like that on the road.

Driving experts tell WBTV before you start your drive, make sure your emotions are in check, you leave home early and plan where you’re going to reduce your chances of dangerous road rage incidents.

“It’s not common to any type of age at all, you can happen from a 16-year-old right on up to 55, 60, even 65-year-old or even higher, anybody,” said Edward Austin, a Defensive Driving Instructor for the Safety and Health Council of North Carolina in Charlotte.

But experts say emotions play an important part of road rage.

“That is the biggest factor, something happened at work, maybe even college, school or whatever, you get behind the wheel and there you go, a lot of it is emotional, and a lot of it is your mind controlling things,” Austin added.

And it doesn’t end there, a lack of time management and failing to plan can lead to road rage as well.

“A lot of times incidents happen because people are under pressure because they’ve started late and they think they’re going to make up time out there on the roads and they start speeding, and they get much more irritated at traffic,” Charles “Chip” McDonald, the President of the Safety and Health Council of North Carolina said.

Other actions of road rage include swerving in and out of lanes, tailgating, obscene gestures, cutting off people or break checking a car behind you.

“Drivers that are involved in creating road rage incidents are deadly, dangerous drivers and the biggest problem that we honestly is that they’re not always the statistic that’s involved, it’s others that are their victims,” McDonald said.

Experts say if you find yourself caught in the moment while driving, take a deep breath, slow down, and change the channel to soft music.

You can also think about the three R’s:

Reflect

Reframe

Refocus

“Or if someone is indicating, making bad gestures, or cutting you off or tailgating or something like that. Just put them as best you can out of your mind because road rage can be a result of that incident and can be deadly for sure,” McDonald added.

The Safety and Health Council of North Carolina say you can prevent road rage by being a defensive driver.

“It’s driving to save lives, money and time, despite the actions of others and in spite of the conditions around you,” said McDonald. “Have your emotions in check and know that driving is probably the most dangerous thing you actually can do, and over the past couple of years more people are getting killed on North Carolina roads than they have since the early 1970s and a big part of that is high speeds, distracted driving, road rage and people not wearing seatbelts.”

CMPD says road rage incidents increased 10% between 2020 and 2021, most recently the case of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera, who himself was a victim of a road rage incident last week.

“While there’s no indication that any of Mr. Rivera’s actions lead him to becoming a victim, our community members can help prevent road rage incidents from escalating into violence,” Captain Brad Koch with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police released pictures Tuesday of the suspect who shot and killed Rivera while working, and that suspect is still out there.

When it comes to avoiding road rage, CMPD said people should not engage in arguments with drivers, respond with retaliatory actions on the road, be aware of your surroundings, be courteous, and treat others with grace on the roads.

The Safety Council of North Carolina say it’s not common for people to take their courses on a voluntary basis. It mainly works with people pulled over by police for speeding or aggressive driving, and it’s usually up to the court system about attending a class.

People can take courses through the council and parents can sign up their teens to learn more about defensive driving.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.