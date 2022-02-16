NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Vigil held for those feared lost in Carteret County plane crash

By Deric Rush and WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A vigil was held Tuesday evening in honor of those feared lost in the plane crash several miles off of Drum Inlet.

Carteret County community members held the vigil in the town of Atlantic, in the parking lot of an old Red & White market.

Organizers set up a table with photos of those who are believed to have died in the crash. They also laid out candles and flower arrangements.

Vigil held for those feared lost in Carteret County plane crash
Vigil held for those feared lost in Carteret County plane crash(WITN)

Several church ministers from the county prayed and comforted those who needed it and organizers spoke with WITN about how much the community turnout meant to them.

“A few years back, my sister passed away in an accident and if it wasn’t for this community, I don’t think that our family would have gotten through this,” said Kendra Lewis, an organizer of the vigil.

Refreshment tables were set up for people in attendance.

After several prayers, a brief worship service was held. The Morehead City Salvation Army and Carteret County Public Schools superintendent were also in attendance.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are working an incident involving the barricaded subject in a...
Man wanted on federal charges holding two women hostage inside Lincoln County mobile home
Matt R. Coben, 61, of Boynton Beach, FL was charged with three counts of Embezzlement of State...
61-year-old restaurant owner accused of embezzling more than $90K in N.C. sales tax
The lawsuit claims that the former CMPD officer fired her service weapon 14 times, shooting the...
Former FBI Task Force officer suing City of Charlotte, former CMPD officer over 2019 ‘friendly fire’ shooting
Police have released photos of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a...
CMPD releases photos of suspected shooter in death of CATS bus driver
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a homicide investigation is underway following a shooting on...
CMPD: Man found shot to death inside vehicle on Lasalle Street in north Charlotte

Latest News

Pictured left to right, SAIC Reginal DeMatteis, Detective Houston Rickard and ATSAIC Jose Ubinas.
Cabarrus Sheriff’s detective honored as top forensic examiner
Shana Shamania Jones, 41, is due in court on Thursday.
Sex offender with habit of missing court back in jail
Governor Henry McMaster, joined by House leaders and members of the S.C. House Republican...
Gov. McMaster, S.C. House leaders announce income tax cut proposal
Authorities said Patrick Shomo was taken into custody at the end of a standoff in Lincoln County.
Authorities: Man holding women hostage arrested at end of 13-hour standoff in Lincoln County
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Gov. McMaster introduces tax reform proposal