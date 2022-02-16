Towns scores 39, Wolves beat Hornets 126-120 in overtime

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 39 points and 15 rebounds, D’Angelo Russell added 18 points and 11 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves came back to beat the Charlotte Hornets 126-120 in overtime.

Minnesota came back from a 13-point deficit in the fourth despite playing the second half without Anthony Edwards due a right ankle sprain.

Miles Bridges had 28 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets, who have lost eight of nine.

LaMelo Ball scored 22 before fouling out in overtime.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)