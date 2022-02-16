NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Sex offender with habit of missing court back in jail

Shanna Jones has been arrested in Connecticut and New York on similar charges
Shana Shamania Jones, 41, is due in court on Thursday.
Shana Shamania Jones, 41, is due in court on Thursday.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman who was convicted of a sex offense involving a child in Pennsylvania in 1999 is back in jail in Rowan County on several charges.

Shanna Shamania Jones, 41, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with failing to notify the sheriff’s office of a change of address by a sex offender, probation violation, and four counts of failure to appear in court. Bond was set at $26,000.

Jones was convicted in Montour, PA, in 2002 for an indecent assault on a person younger than 13.

In 2018 Jones was put on the Rowan Sheriff’s Most Wanted list for failure to notify authorities of an address change. She was located and arrested in Connecticut on that charge.

In 2019 Jones was back on the Rowan Sheriff’s Most Wanted for another charge of failing to notify law enforcement about a change of address. She was then arrested in Jefferson County, New York, and returned to North Carolina on the felony charge. At the time detectives discovered Jones also had a Facebook account, which resulted in the new charge of felony failure to notify online identifier information as a register sex offender.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday on the latest charges.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are working an incident involving the barricaded subject in a...
Man wanted on federal charges holding two women hostage inside Lincoln County mobile home
Matt R. Coben, 61, of Boynton Beach, FL was charged with three counts of Embezzlement of State...
61-year-old restaurant owner accused of embezzling more than $90K in N.C. sales tax
The lawsuit claims that the former CMPD officer fired her service weapon 14 times, shooting the...
Former FBI Task Force officer suing City of Charlotte, former CMPD officer over 2019 ‘friendly fire’ shooting
Police have released photos of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a...
CMPD releases photos of suspected shooter in death of CATS bus driver
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a homicide investigation is underway following a shooting on...
CMPD: Man found shot to death inside vehicle on Lasalle Street in north Charlotte

Latest News

Pictured left to right, SAIC Reginal DeMatteis, Detective Houston Rickard and ATSAIC Jose Ubinas.
Cabarrus Sheriff’s detective honored as top forensic examiner
Governor Henry McMaster, joined by House leaders and members of the S.C. House Republican...
Gov. McMaster, S.C. House leaders announce income tax cut proposal
Authorities said Patrick Shomo was taken into custody at the end of a standoff in Lincoln County.
Authorities: Man holding women hostage arrested at end of 13-hour standoff in Lincoln County
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Gov. McMaster introduces tax reform proposal