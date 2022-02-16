Sex offender with habit of missing court back in jail

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman who was convicted of a sex offense involving a child in Pennsylvania in 1999 is back in jail in Rowan County on several charges.

Shanna Shamania Jones, 41, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with failing to notify the sheriff’s office of a change of address by a sex offender, probation violation, and four counts of failure to appear in court. Bond was set at $26,000.

Jones was convicted in Montour, PA, in 2002 for an indecent assault on a person younger than 13.

In 2018 Jones was put on the Rowan Sheriff’s Most Wanted list for failure to notify authorities of an address change. She was located and arrested in Connecticut on that charge.

In 2019 Jones was back on the Rowan Sheriff’s Most Wanted for another charge of failing to notify law enforcement about a change of address. She was then arrested in Jefferson County, New York, and returned to North Carolina on the felony charge. At the time detectives discovered Jones also had a Facebook account, which resulted in the new charge of felony failure to notify online identifier information as a register sex offender.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday on the latest charges.

