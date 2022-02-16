Salisbury man accused of shoving deputy, tossing cocaine into field during traffic stop in Iredell Co.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man was arrested following a traffic stop in Mooresville this past Friday, Feb. 11 after it was discovered he had cocaine in the vehicle.

Jericho Lamonte White, 29, was stopped by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team for a traffic violation. While authorities were speaking with White, a police canine alerted them of the presence of drugs.

The deputies asked White to step out of his vehicle and patted him down. Police felt what they believed to be illegal drugs in the man’s pocket. Deputies say White proceeded to push a deputy before fleeing on foot, running out in front of oncoming traffic in the process.

While running, deputies say White threw the object that police felt during the pat-down. Deputies caught him a short distance later and found that the object was a package containing 5.4 grams of crack cocaine.

Authorities then took White to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, among eight other charges.

White is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.

