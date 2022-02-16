NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Salisbury man accused of shoving deputy, tossing cocaine into field during traffic stop in Iredell Co.

Authorities stopped the man for a traffic violation, but were alerted by a police canine that he had drugs in the vehicle.
Jericho Lamonte White, 29, was arrested during a traffic stop after a police canine indicated...
Jericho Lamonte White, 29, was arrested during a traffic stop after a police canine indicated he had drugs in the vehicle.(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man was arrested following a traffic stop in Mooresville this past Friday, Feb. 11 after it was discovered he had cocaine in the vehicle.

Jericho Lamonte White, 29, was stopped by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team for a traffic violation. While authorities were speaking with White, a police canine alerted them of the presence of drugs.

The deputies asked White to step out of his vehicle and patted him down. Police felt what they believed to be illegal drugs in the man’s pocket. Deputies say White proceeded to push a deputy before fleeing on foot, running out in front of oncoming traffic in the process.

While running, deputies say White threw the object that police felt during the pat-down. Deputies caught him a short distance later and found that the object was a package containing 5.4 grams of crack cocaine.

Related: 2 arrested, 145 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Iredell Co.

Authorities then took White to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, among eight other charges.

White is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt R. Coben, 61, of Boynton Beach, FL was charged with three counts of Embezzlement of State...
61-year-old restaurant owner accused of embezzling more than $90K in N.C. sales tax
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are working an incident involving the barricaded subject in a...
Man wanted on federal charges holding two women hostage inside Lincoln County mobile home
Police have released photos of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a...
CMPD releases photos of suspected shooter in death of CATS bus driver
The lawsuit claims that the former CMPD officer fired her service weapon 14 times, shooting the...
Former FBI Task Force officer suing City of Charlotte, former CMPD officer over 2019 ‘friendly fire’ shooting
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a homicide investigation is underway following a shooting on...
CMPD: Man found shot to death inside vehicle on Lasalle Street in north Charlotte

Latest News

The cost associated is $400,000 for the remainder of the fiscal year.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office hiring private security officers to help with staffing shortages at jail
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a homicide investigation is underway following a shooting on...
CMPD: Man found shot to death inside vehicle on Lasalle Street in north Charlotte
In the hallway at Hurley students work on treat bags for veterans at the VA Medical Center
Kindness Day a hit at Hurley Elementary School
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to significant staffing challenges in early childhood and...
Meck Pre-K looking to align teacher retention and recruitment bonuses with CMS