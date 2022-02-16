Novant Health adjusts visitor restrictions as COVID-19 levels decline

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials with Novant Health announced the adjustment of their visitor restrictions due to the decline of COVID-19 levels in the communities the health system serves.

According to Novant Health, most patients hospitalized at its facilities in North Carolina will be allowed to have an unrestricted number of visitors aged 12 or older. Hospital officials said limits remain in place in certain areas and/or as needed to allow for safe social distancing in waiting areas and patient rooms.

Restrictions remain in place for COVID-19 positive patients who are hospitalized or in the emergency room, as well as patients who are being tested for COVID-19, according to Novant Health.

The Novant Health Medical Group clinics will now allow children of all ages to accompany adults to appointments if childcare is not available.

These new policies go into effect on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

According to Novant Health, all visitors must:

Be healthy, with no symptoms of COVID-19

Pass a COVID-19 screening, which can be completed online before they arrive

Properly wear a mask at all times, including while in the patient’s room or exam room

