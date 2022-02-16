NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Novant Health adjusts visitor restrictions as COVID-19 levels decline

Restrictions remain in place for COVID-19 positive patients who are hospitalized or in the emergency room.
CDC director continues to recommend masks, but says decline in COVID-19 numbers is "encouraging." (CNN, WHITE HOUSE, DEPT. OF DEFENSE, NY GOV'S OFFICE, MA GOV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials with Novant Health announced the adjustment of their visitor restrictions due to the decline of COVID-19 levels in the communities the health system serves.

According to Novant Health, most patients hospitalized at its facilities in North Carolina will be allowed to have an unrestricted number of visitors aged 12 or older. Hospital officials said limits remain in place in certain areas and/or as needed to allow for safe social distancing in waiting areas and patient rooms.

COVID-19: Complete coverage here

Restrictions remain in place for COVID-19 positive patients who are hospitalized or in the emergency room, as well as patients who are being tested for COVID-19, according to Novant Health.

The Novant Health Medical Group clinics will now allow children of all ages to accompany adults to appointments if childcare is not available.

These new policies go into effect on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

According to Novant Health, all visitors must:

  • Be healthy, with no symptoms of COVID-19
  • Pass a COVID-19 screening, which can be completed online before they arrive
  • Properly wear a mask at all times, including while in the patient’s room or exam room

See more information about Novant Health’s COVID-19 policies here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are working an incident involving the barricaded subject in a...
Man wanted on federal charges holding two women hostage inside Lincoln County mobile home
Matt R. Coben, 61, of Boynton Beach, FL was charged with three counts of Embezzlement of State...
61-year-old restaurant owner accused of embezzling more than $90K in N.C. sales tax
Police have released photos of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a...
CMPD releases photos of suspected shooter in death of CATS bus driver
The lawsuit claims that the former CMPD officer fired her service weapon 14 times, shooting the...
Former FBI Task Force officer suing City of Charlotte, former CMPD officer over 2019 ‘friendly fire’ shooting
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a homicide investigation is underway following a shooting on...
CMPD: Man found shot to death inside vehicle on Lasalle Street in north Charlotte

Latest News

The CMPD charged James Payne with several counts following a deadly crash Tuesday in northeast...
Man charged in crash that killed two pedestrians in northeast Charlotte
Pictured left to right, SAIC Reginal DeMatteis, Detective Houston Rickard and ATSAIC Jose Ubinas.
Cabarrus Sheriff’s detective honored as top forensic examiner
Shana Shamania Jones, 41, is due in court on Thursday.
Sex offender with habit of missing court back in jail
Governor Henry McMaster, joined by House leaders and members of the S.C. House Republican...
Gov. McMaster, S.C. House leaders announce income tax cut proposal