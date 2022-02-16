Mecklenburg Commissioners to discuss temporary replacement for Commissioner Ella Scarborough during extended leave

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Commissioners will discuss options for moving forward with a temporary replacement for a fellow commissioner who is on an extended medical leave.

Commissioners previously approved the medical leave request for Commissioner Ella Scarborough who has not been to a meeting in-person since before the pandemic and last attended virtually in October.

In a meeting scheduled for Wednesday night, the Board of County Commissioners will look to approve the selection process and schedule for appointing a qualified candidate to temporarily fill the At-Large seat during an extended leave.

On Monday, the WBTV Investigates Team uncovered emails from her official county email account in October that first requested a medical leave of absence.

But that was kept secret from other commissioners and her constituents for months.

Emotions were high among commissioners who have known her for years and Commissioner Pat Cotham was fighting tears as she spoke on the issue.

At the same time, Commissioners were frustrated that Scarborough’s request for leave first sent in October was not shared with fellow Commissioners.

County Manager Dena Diorio admitted that top county leadership did not know about the statute that allowed them to accept Scarborough’s leave.

In a meeting agenda, the board has laid out the process for selecting and appointing a candidate to fill the temporary seat. If the process goes as planned, The replacement could be sworn in by March 22. Here’s a step-by-step look at how the process is expected to go:

County Clerk’s Office and Public Information to advertise position and solicit applications from qualified candidates through the media, County’s website, and the Government Channel. Applications available on the County’s website and by e-mail. All completed applications with accompanying resumes must be submitted and received by the Clerk to the Board. The Clerk’s Office to verify each application is complete and meets the established qualifying criteria. Eligible applicants are shared with the Board of County Commissioners. County Clerk’s Office in partnership with Public Information will issue a press release notifying the public who is eligible and submitted an application for consideration.Eligible applicants are shared with the Board of County Commissioners. County Clerk’s Office in partnership with Public Information will issue a press release notifying the public who is eligible and submitted an application for consideration. At the Budget Public Policy meeting, the Board will provide staff with seven (7) candidates to be interviewed. The candidates to be interviewed will be determined by a majority vote similar to the Advisory Boards/Commissions nomination process. Candidate interviews to be conducted by the full Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners. This will be a called special meeting of the Board and the County Manager, County Attorney, Clerk to the Board, and Deputy Clerk to the Board will be present. At the conclusion of the interviews, the Board will conduct their deliberations and each Board member will announce their top two candidates for consideration. The Clerk’s Office will publish a list of the top candidates. The Board votes to appoint a qualified candidate as a temporary replacement to fill the seat during the extended leave. The individual selected and appointed to fill the vacancy will be sworn in by the Chair and/or Clerk to the Board. New Replacement Onboarding/Orientation.

