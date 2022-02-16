NC DHHS Flu
Meck Pre-K looking to align teacher retention and recruitment bonuses with CMS

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to significant staffing challenges in early childhood and school-age education settings.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Meck Pre-K is looking to increase teacher retention and recruitment bonuses for their employees as thousands of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employees are getting an extra boost.

The CMS Board of Education recently unanimously approved increasing the amount of money for the retention bonuses for all full and part-time staff.

The bonuses included guest teachers and increased the amount to $5,000 for full-time employees and $2,500 for part-time employees.

MECK Pre-K is aiming to provide an equivalent incentive to their teachers.

The Board unanimously approved the increase at Tuesday night’s meeting

Officials say MECK Pre-K has a professionalized teacher workforce and as a matter of policy, they align their salary/wage scale with CMS’s

The proposed bonus structure is meant to maintain parity between MECK Pre-K and CMS teachers, and to align with the updated CMS design.

  • The first $2,000 payment would be in February going to all current teachers who started on or before Feb. 1, 2022.
  • The second $1,500 payment would be in September going to all returning FY22 teachers who started on or before May 1, 2022.
  • The third $1,500 payment would be in November going to all teachers who started on or before Oct. 1, 2022.

Mecklenburg County Commissioners will discuss this proposal during a Wednesday night meeting.

