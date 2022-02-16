NC DHHS Flu
Man charged in crash that killed two pedestrians in northeast Charlotte

The man is charged with two counts of felony death by motor vehicle and other offenses.
The CMPD charged James Payne with several counts following a deadly crash Tuesday in northeast...
The CMPD charged James Payne with several counts following a deadly crash Tuesday in northeast Charlotte.(Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man is facing several charges following a crash in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon that killed two pedestrians.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to East W.T. Harris Boulevard at 2:48 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash in which two pedestrians were struck by one of the cars.

When authorities arrived, they said a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup and a 2008 Honda Civic had “severe damage” from the crash. One of the pedestrians, 75-year-old Enedina Fernandez, was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic, according to the CMPD.

The second pedestrian, 23-year-old Nabila Rasoul, was taken to Atrium Main by Medic and died shortly after arrival from their injuries, law enforcement said.

Investigators said 21-year-old James Payne was driving the Honda Civic at a high rate and hit the rear of the Dodge Ram. The pickup then hit the curb and overturned along the sidewalk where the two pedestrians were walking, striking both of them, according to the CMPD.

Police screened Payne on the scene and deemed him impaired, investigators said. They added that a juvenile was in his vehicle at the time of the crash.

Payne was charged with two counts of felony death by motor vehicle and one count each of driving while impaired, reckless driving and misdemeanor child abuse. He was also charged for having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and various other traffic offenses, according to the CMPD.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to call (704) 432-2169.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

