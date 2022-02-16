NC DHHS Flu
Kindness Day a hit at Hurley Elementary School

Students in Rowan County create care packages for community members
In the hallway at Hurley students work on treat bags for veterans at the VA Medical Center
In the hallway at Hurley students work on treat bags for veterans at the VA Medical Center(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For a short time on Wednesday in one local elementary school the lessons weren’t about reading, writing, or arithmetic.  They were about how young students can do something to help their community. 

The hallways at Hurley Elementary School in Rowan County were busier than usual on Wednesday morning, but Principal Jennifer Brown had it all under control.

“We are having a Kindness Day here at Hurley and they’re working on care packages for community members throughout our district,” Brown said.

The school is divided into what they call houses. There are “five houses, one family,” that includes all students and staff.  On Wednesday each house took on a different project.  One house of students made care packages for veterans the VA Medical Center.  Over in the gym, another house was working on handmade cards for residents of nursing homes.

“I get to make other people happy, and it brings joy to them,” one student said.

In the cafeteria students were busy on another project.

“They really wanted to honor teachers in our district so they picked randomly a couple of teachers from schools in our district and they will be sending care packages to them as well,” Brown said.

Care packages were also put together for people who adopted pets from the animal shelter.

“I’ve had in my life a dog and a cat, I like the dog better, they don’t shed as much,” one student joked.

The activities lasted just over an hour, then it was back to the books and the screens.

“It went really well,” Brown said. “It was chaotically fun. The kids were all involved”

The impact of the lessons learned and the kindness created here today will now ripple throughout the community. 

This was the first Kindness Day, but the principal hopes to make it a monthly event.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

