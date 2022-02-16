Gov. Roy Cooper to discuss mask-wearing guidance in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will speak to the public Thursday about mask-wearing gudiance in the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will hold a briefing on mask guidance at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh at 3 p.m.

There currently is no statewide mask mandate in place in North Carolina, but there are some at the local level.

Mecklenburg County will likely recommend removing the county-wide mask mandate on Wednesday night.

Even after the county rescinds its mandate there will still be one in place for the school district and county leaders have received a lot of opinions regarding whether they should still be required in schools or not.

Expect there to be some discussion over what is recommended for schools even though the county will not vote on whether mandates should still be in place at CMS.

This will be the first time since summer 2021 that Gov. Cooper will offer new guidance on wearing masks in the state.

