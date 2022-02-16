NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gov. Roy Cooper to discuss mask-wearing guidance in North Carolina

There currently is no statewide mask mandate in place in North Carolina, but there are some at the local level.
There currently is no statewide mask mandate in place in North Carolina, but there are some at...
There currently is no statewide mask mandate in place in North Carolina, but there are some at the local level.(NBC)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will speak to the public Thursday about mask-wearing gudiance in the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will hold a briefing on mask guidance at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh at 3 p.m.

There currently is no statewide mask mandate in place in North Carolina, but there are some at the local level.

Related: Recommendation to end mask mandate in Mecklenburg County expected on Wednesday

Mecklenburg County will likely recommend removing the county-wide mask mandate on Wednesday night.

Even after the county rescinds its mandate there will still be one in place for the school district and county leaders have received a lot of opinions regarding whether they should still be required in schools or not.

Expect there to be some discussion over what is recommended for schools even though the county will not vote on whether mandates should still be in place at CMS.

This will be the first time since summer 2021 that Gov. Cooper will offer new guidance on wearing masks in the state.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt R. Coben, 61, of Boynton Beach, FL was charged with three counts of Embezzlement of State...
61-year-old restaurant owner accused of embezzling more than $90K in N.C. sales tax
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are working an incident involving the barricaded subject in a...
Man wanted on federal charges holding two women hostage inside Lincoln County mobile home
Police have released photos of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a...
CMPD releases photos of suspected shooter in death of CATS bus driver
The lawsuit claims that the former CMPD officer fired her service weapon 14 times, shooting the...
Former FBI Task Force officer suing City of Charlotte, former CMPD officer over 2019 ‘friendly fire’ shooting
A small plane carrying eight people crashed into the ocean off North Carolina's Outer Banks and...
North Carolina plane crash victims include 4 teens, 4 adults returning from hunting trip, sheriff says

Latest News

Surveillance footage from a camera in the business shows a woman storm into the store’s kitchen...
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify woman involved in New Year’s Day convenience store attack
In June of 2021, Mecklenburg County opted not to renew its contract with Historic Latta, Inc.,...
Mecklenburg County completes Phase 1 in Historic Latta reopening project
Nabila Rasoul gave birth to her third child just two months ago in Charlotte.
Mother of three killed in fatal Charlotte crash had fled Afghanistan with family
(L-R) Circe Baez, Alexis Morales
“Pink Lady Bandit” gets federal prison time for Ayden bank heist