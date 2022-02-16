NC DHHS Flu
Five people, including two EMS workers injured in Caldwell County ambulance crash

NCSHP is conducting an accident investigation.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - An ambulance transporting an emergency patient in Caldwell County was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of southbound Hickory Boulevard near U.S. Highway 321 and Mt. Herman Road in the Hudson community.

Two EMS technicians on the ambulance were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other people were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The fifth person, the driver of the other vehicle, was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Cente

Caldwell County EMS was assisted by the Hudson Fire Department, Hudson Police Department and the NC State Highway Patrol.

NCSHP is conducting an accident investigation.

