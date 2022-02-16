First Alert: Warm, breezy Thursday before rain moves in overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for mild temperatures and wet weather to return to the Queen City for the end of the week.

Gusty winds and 70s during the day Thursday

FIRST ALERT: Rain overnight Thursday into Friday morning

Sunshine and 60s for the weekend

We’re going to wrap up this Wednesday afternoon with more cloud cover and temperatures in the lower 60s. There will be a slight chance for some isolated showers, especially in the mountains. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be a warm and breezy day. Temperatures will climb into the 70s ahead of our next cold front and there will also be a chance for some isolated showers during the day, but most of the rain will move in through the overnight hours into early Friday morning.

Rain is expected to move out of the area before sunrise on Friday. (Source: WBTV)

Between 0.50 to 1 inches of rainfall can be expected in the mountains, while 0.20 to 0.50 inches can be expected across the Piedmont.

Rainfall will move in overnight Thursday and go through early Friday morning. (Source: WBTV)

Showers will move out of the area before sunrise on Friday. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny and mild across the Piedmont with highs in the low to mid-60s. The mountains will stay cool and breezy with highs near 40 degrees.

Clear skies and seasonal temperatures can be expected for the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.