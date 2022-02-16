First Alert: Showers, a few thunderstorms expected Thursday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be a bit more cloud cover around today, but the rain chance will remain on the low side.

More clouds, slightly milder today

Gusty breeze and warm temps Thursday

Rain chances highest Thursday night

Temperatures will range from the upper 40s in the mountains to the middle 50s in the foothills to near 60 degrees around Charlotte, warming to the middle 60s in the Sandhills. There’s just a small shower chance tonight, but with a breeze picking up and a lot more cloud cover, overnight lows will only fall back to the upper 40s.

Today brings a few more clouds to #CLT & the @wbtv_news area, but little chance for much rain. Temperatures will range from the upper 40s in the mountains to mid 50s in the foothills to near 60° around CLT & middle 60s in the Pee Dee River Valley. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/EyHfzzHEHd — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 16, 2022

While rain chance will gradually ramp up Thursday, there may not be too much around through the daylight hours, but as a cold front approaches from the west Thursday night, a band of showers and even a few thunderstorms will cross the area during the early morning hours Friday.

FIRST ALERT: Thursday night's heaviest rain is still well west of #CLT at 11pm, but heavy rain will be moving through the mountains & into the Foothills late evening as a cold front enters the western part of the @wbtv_news area. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/cqouANN2aX — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 16, 2022

The rain will be completely gone by daybreak Friday and a quick clearing trend will take most of the clouds away during the early morning hours. Friday afternoon will turn out breezy and mild with afternoon readings in the middle 60s.

FIRST ALERT: The good news about the front blowing across the @wbtv_news area later this week is the timing: late Thursday night/early Friday morning. A band of heavy rain & even some thunder rumbles, but it will be gone by daybreak Friday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/2Aq5rXDSUF — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 16, 2022

Dry conditions will hold for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 degrees both days. Looking ahead to Presidents Day, high temperatures are forecast to inch up into the middle 60s with a small shower chance by day’s end. The bigger rain chance looks to come Tuesday, so a First Alert has been issued for that day.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

