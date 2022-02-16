NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Showers, a few thunderstorms expected Thursday night

As a cold front approaches from the west Thursday night, a band of showers and even a few thunderstorms will cross the area.
As a cold front approaches from the west Thursday night, a band of showers and even a few thunderstorms will cross the area.
By Al Conklin
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be a bit more cloud cover around today, but the rain chance will remain on the low side.

  • More clouds, slightly milder today
  • Gusty breeze and warm temps Thursday
  • Rain chances highest Thursday night

Temperatures will range from the upper 40s in the mountains to the middle 50s in the foothills to near 60 degrees around Charlotte, warming to the middle 60s in the Sandhills. There’s just a small shower chance tonight, but with a breeze picking up and a lot more cloud cover, overnight lows will only fall back to the upper 40s.

While rain chance will gradually ramp up Thursday, there may not be too much around through the daylight hours, but as a cold front approaches from the west Thursday night, a band of showers and even a few thunderstorms will cross the area during the early morning hours Friday.

The rain will be completely gone by daybreak Friday and a quick clearing trend will take most of the clouds away during the early morning hours.  Friday afternoon will turn out breezy and mild with afternoon readings in the middle 60s.

Dry conditions will hold for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 degrees both days. Looking ahead to Presidents Day, high temperatures are forecast to inch up into the middle 60s with a small shower chance by day’s end. The bigger rain chance looks to come Tuesday, so a First Alert has been issued for that day.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

