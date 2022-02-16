NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Driver found with bomb-making materials at California base

FILE - The U.S. Navy Aircraft carriers USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) left, and USS Nimitz (CVN-68)...
FILE - The U.S. Navy Aircraft carriers USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) left, and USS Nimitz (CVN-68) are seen docked at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego Bay, on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2007.(AP Photo/Dr. Scott M. Lieberman, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — The main entrance to Naval Air Station North Island near San Diego was closed for hours after a motorist was found with bomb-making materials.

A military spokesperson says the vehicle approached the gate around 9 a.m. Tuesday and was stopped and searched at the request of Naval Criminal Investigative Service officials.

The spokesperson says the search turned up bomb-making materials that were not assembled into any kind of device. Officials detained the driver for questioning.

The entrance was reopened around 2 p.m.

Naval Air Station North Island is one of eight U.S. military installations that make up Naval Base Coronado.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-485 Homicide
Homicide investigation underway after driver crashes, dies on I-485
The lawsuit claims that the former CMPD officer fired her service weapon 14 times, shooting the...
Former FBI Task Force officer suing City of Charlotte, former CMPD officer over 2019 ‘friendly fire’ shooting
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are working an incident involving the barricaded subject in a...
Man wanted on federal charges holding two women hostage inside Lincoln County mobile home
Tom and Sharon Barnes of Charlotte offer stays at their two mansions in the tropical Turks and...
Want to stay at Prince’s tropical island mansion? This NC family will let you do it

Latest News

State senator asking questions about N.C. foster care oversight after WBTV investigation
State senator asking questions about N.C. foster care oversight after WBTV investigation
Charlotte City Council approves plan to spend $19 million in COVID relief money
Charlotte City Council approves plan to spend $19 million in COVID relief money
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
UPDATE: Sheriff says fuselage found, remains recovered
The Drug Enforcement Administration released an emoji drug code guide to educate parents,...
‘It’s about saving lives’: DEA creates emoji drug code as more drug sales are made online
Charlotte city council approves plan to spend $19 million in COVID relief money
Charlotte City Council approves plan to spend $19 million in COVID relief money