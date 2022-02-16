Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify woman involved in New Year’s Day convenience store attack

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify a woman involved in a New Year’s Day assault at a convenience store.

The incident happened January 1, 2022 at the B & K Gas & More located on Glenwood Drive in west Charlotte. CMPD Crime Stoppers coordinator Rick Smith said the incident happened because of a dispute over a food order.

“We had a customer come into the store, get into a verbal exchange over a food order and then of course that exchange escalated to a physical altercation,” explained Smith.

Surveillance footage from a camera in the business shows a woman storm into the store’s kitchen and begin to attack one of the employees. The woman and one of the employees begin to tussle as a man works to break the two up.

“You know, it could’ve been handled a different way. The suspect entered a restricted area over a food order so it escalated pretty quickly,” said Smith.

The incident only lasted about 30 seconds before the woman and the employee were separated and the woman left the store. Smith said the employee who was attacked only suffered minor injuries. He said the situation could have been worse.

“It could have been a deadly situation,” said the Crime Stoppers coordinator. “There were some knives back there in that area. The suspect could have picked up a knife as opposed to what they did use.”

He said the woman involved in the situation would likely face misdemeanor assault charges, but police need to identify her.

“If this individual would’ve attacked our victim while at the workplace, then that just shows you the mindset of that suspect so we would like to get her identified,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.