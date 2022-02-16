NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte Pride parade, festival returning in-person after two years of COVID-19 impacts

The festival and parade weekend is preceded by Charlotte Pride Week, which runs from Aug. 12 through Aug. 19.
The Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade will return for an in-person celebration in 2022.
The Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade will return for an in-person celebration in 2022.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – After two years of virtual and limited in-person events, the Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade will return to uptown in 2022.

According to organizers, the event, which brings more than 200,000 to the city, will run from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2022.

The event has been upended for the past two years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, organizers are ready to welcome people back.

“Charlotte Pride’s annual events are where LGBTQ people across this region connect with each other and find essential community resources — a single weekend each year where LGBTQ people celebrate who they are and all we’ve accomplished. For two years, we’ve missed gathering together. This year, we’ll return stronger than ever,” Clark Simon, president of the Charlotte Pride Board of Directors, said in a statement.

The festival and parade weekend is preceded by Charlotte Pride Week, which runs from Aug. 12 through Aug. 19.

Charlotte Pride held its first festival in 2001 and was set to present its 20th annual celebration in 2020. Organizers said they will belatedly mark that anniversary with special events this year.

According to event organizers, the last in-person festival in 2019 contributed $8.05 million in economic impact to the city. Roughly $4.79 million was in direct visitor spending.

“For two years, I have missed the beautiful, smiling faces, the rainbow-decorated parade floats, and all the joy this event brings to the Queen City. I’m excited for the return of the festival and parade and can’t wait to celebrate with you in August,” Charlotte Vi Lyles said in a statement.

Get a full listing of events and find out how to get involved by visiting the Charlotte Pride website.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt R. Coben, 61, of Boynton Beach, FL was charged with three counts of Embezzlement of State...
61-year-old restaurant owner accused of embezzling more than $90K in N.C. sales tax
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are working an incident involving the barricaded subject in a...
Man wanted on federal charges holding two women hostage inside Lincoln County mobile home
Police have released photos of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a...
CMPD releases photos of suspected shooter in death of CATS bus driver
The lawsuit claims that the former CMPD officer fired her service weapon 14 times, shooting the...
Former FBI Task Force officer suing City of Charlotte, former CMPD officer over 2019 ‘friendly fire’ shooting
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a homicide investigation is underway following a shooting on...
CMPD: Man found shot to death inside vehicle on Lasalle Street in north Charlotte

Latest News

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public...
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify woman involved in New Year’s Day convenience store attack
Authorities said Patrick Shomo was taken into custody at the end of a standoff in Lincoln County.
Authorities: Man, woman in custody after 13-hour Lincoln County standoff ends
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
The cost associated is $400,000 for the remainder of the fiscal year.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office hiring private security officers to help with staffing shortages at jail