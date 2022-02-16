Charlotte Pride parade, festival returning in-person after two years of COVID-19 impacts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – After two years of virtual and limited in-person events, the Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade will return to uptown in 2022.

According to organizers, the event, which brings more than 200,000 to the city, will run from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2022.

The event has been upended for the past two years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, organizers are ready to welcome people back.

“Charlotte Pride’s annual events are where LGBTQ people across this region connect with each other and find essential community resources — a single weekend each year where LGBTQ people celebrate who they are and all we’ve accomplished. For two years, we’ve missed gathering together. This year, we’ll return stronger than ever,” Clark Simon, president of the Charlotte Pride Board of Directors, said in a statement.

The festival and parade weekend is preceded by Charlotte Pride Week, which runs from Aug. 12 through Aug. 19.

Charlotte Pride held its first festival in 2001 and was set to present its 20th annual celebration in 2020. Organizers said they will belatedly mark that anniversary with special events this year.

According to event organizers, the last in-person festival in 2019 contributed $8.05 million in economic impact to the city. Roughly $4.79 million was in direct visitor spending.

“For two years, I have missed the beautiful, smiling faces, the rainbow-decorated parade floats, and all the joy this event brings to the Queen City. I’m excited for the return of the festival and parade and can’t wait to celebrate with you in August,” Charlotte Vi Lyles said in a statement.

