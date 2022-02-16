NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cabarrus Sheriff’s detective honored as top forensic examiner

Pictured left to right, SAIC Reginal DeMatteis, Detective Houston Rickard and ATSAIC Jose Ubinas.
Pictured left to right, SAIC Reginal DeMatteis, Detective Houston Rickard and ATSAIC Jose Ubinas.(Cabarrus Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigator with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has been honored as one of the country’s top forensic examiners, according to the sheriff’s office.

The United States Secret Service and the National Computer Forensics Institute has recognized Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Detective Houston Rickard as a top Forensic Examiner for 2021.

Detective Rickard ranked 12th out of 2,442 examiners nationwide. This award recognizes excellence in forensic computer examinations.

“Our agency is extremely proud of detective Rickard and the cases that have been solved due to his expertise and dedication,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are working an incident involving the barricaded subject in a...
Man wanted on federal charges holding two women hostage inside Lincoln County mobile home
Matt R. Coben, 61, of Boynton Beach, FL was charged with three counts of Embezzlement of State...
61-year-old restaurant owner accused of embezzling more than $90K in N.C. sales tax
The lawsuit claims that the former CMPD officer fired her service weapon 14 times, shooting the...
Former FBI Task Force officer suing City of Charlotte, former CMPD officer over 2019 ‘friendly fire’ shooting
Police have released photos of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a...
CMPD releases photos of suspected shooter in death of CATS bus driver
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a homicide investigation is underway following a shooting on...
CMPD: Man found shot to death inside vehicle on Lasalle Street in north Charlotte

Latest News

Shana Shamania Jones, 41, is due in court on Thursday.
Sex offender with habit of missing court back in jail
Governor Henry McMaster, joined by House leaders and members of the S.C. House Republican...
Gov. McMaster, S.C. House leaders announce income tax cut proposal
Authorities said Patrick Shomo was taken into custody at the end of a standoff in Lincoln County.
Authorities: Man holding women hostage arrested at end of 13-hour standoff in Lincoln County
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Gov. McMaster introduces tax reform proposal