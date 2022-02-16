Cabarrus Sheriff’s detective honored as top forensic examiner

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigator with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has been honored as one of the country’s top forensic examiners, according to the sheriff’s office.

The United States Secret Service and the National Computer Forensics Institute has recognized Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Detective Houston Rickard as a top Forensic Examiner for 2021.

Detective Rickard ranked 12th out of 2,442 examiners nationwide. This award recognizes excellence in forensic computer examinations.

“Our agency is extremely proud of detective Rickard and the cases that have been solved due to his expertise and dedication,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

