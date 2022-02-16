Authorities: Man holding women hostage arrested at end of 13-hour standoff in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A 13-hour standoff in Lincoln County that began Tuesday morning has ended in an arrest.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Patrick Shomo, of Gaston County, was taken into custody at the end of the standoff shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday.

It was after midnight that flash bang grenades were exploded and a SWAT team breached the door of a mobile home, taking the suspect into custody, authorities said. Two women that law enforcement said were being held hostage inside the home are safe.

The situation started Tuesday morning around 10:45 on Woodland Hills Trail when Lincoln County deputies assisted Gaston County probation and parole officers who were looking for Shomo on outstanding trafficking charges.

The sheriff said Shomo started to run from the back door, then saw the deputies and went back inside a mobile home, prompting the standoff.

Hostage negotiators began speaking with the man who reportedly said he was going to kill the two women, one of whom is pregnant.

More charges are expected to be filed in the case.

