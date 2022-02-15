NC DHHS Flu
WATCH: Fans rush to celebrate 11th-grader with Down syndrome after he makes half-court shot in Catawba Co.

Teammates and fans rushed the court after 11th-grader Spencer Neill, who lives with Down syndrome, knocked down a half-court shot.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s Valentine’s Day, so let’s spread some love. This past Friday a local high-school basketball manager made a half-court shot, much to the pleasure of his teammates and classmates.

Spencer Neill, who is in 11th-grade at St. Stephens High School in Hickory, lives with Down syndrome and is a manager of the school’s men’s basketball team.

Spencer has made it a tradition to take a half-court shot at each St. Stephens home game. On Friday – the last regular-season home game – he made it. Video from the game shows teammates, fans and classmates rushing the floor to celebrate with him.

“Spencer Neill lights up the hallways,” St. Stephens coach Patrick Smith said. “He loves being a part of the Saint Family. Him sinking his half-court shot at our game on Friday night was the icing on the cake of a hard-fought season.”

The 18-year-old recently underwent spine surgery, and according to his mother, was just the latest obstacle he has overcome.

“He has been beating odds all his life,” Donna Neill said. “From swallowing issues where he was told he would probably never eat a hotdog or hamburger, to a rare connection between his esophagus and trachea, to a MRSA infection in his leg. But during what feels like countless hospital stays, he always has a thumbs up for everyone he meets.”

Despite that, Spencer hopes to go on to college after high school and has been involved in school sports since middle school.

“He’s a bit of a showman and loves to get the crowd stirred up,” Donna said. “Making this half-court shot on the last game of the year, as well as it being senior night with the place packed, was really special.”

She says Spencer’s motto is to “never give up. Keep making shots. Turn your misses into swishes.”

Makes sense for a young man knocking shots down from half-court.

