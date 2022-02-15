NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Tesla vehicles recalled over fart noise

More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.
More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.(Source: Tesla/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is facing another recall, one that owner Elon Musk is blaming on the “fun police.”

More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is apparently not amused that it allows drivers to play sounds like a bleating goat or a fart noise on an external speaker.

Federal officials said it’s a safety issue for pedestrians who might not interpret those sounds as a proper warning.

The affected vehicles are the 2020 through 2022 Model S, Model X and Model Y, but it also applies to some earlier Model 3s.

Tesla will release a firmware update to disable the feature.

Last week, Tesla recalled 817,000 vehicles because of another sound issue, a chime that did not always sound when a seat belt was unbuckled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-485 Homicide
Homicide investigation underway after driver crashes, dies on I-485
Tom and Sharon Barnes of Charlotte offer stays at their two mansions in the tropical Turks and...
Want to stay at Prince’s tropical island mansion? This NC family will let you do it
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of kids on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Ethan Rivera was shot and killed while driving the CATS bus
‘Heaven’s got another angel’: Passengers, family remember CATS bus driver killed on the job
The lawsuit claims that the former CMPD officer fired her service weapon 14 times, shooting the...
Former FBI Task Force officer suing City of Charlotte, former CMPD officer over 2019 ‘friendly fire’ shooting

Latest News

Families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims agree to a lawsuit settlement with gun maker...
Sandy Hook families agree to settlement with Remington
A teenager in Florida sets a world height record. (WFTS)
15-year-old is tallest teenager in the world
A teenager in Florida sets a world height record. (WFTS)
15-year-old is tallest teenager in the world
The target date to open the tax season is the week of February 28. Taxpayers can expect to...
Early tax filers have to wait because N.C. isn’t ready to accept the returns yet
No. 9 Coal is one of the groups set to perform.
Salisbury announces Sounds of Salisbury spring concert series