NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Super Bowl bets set record this year

A record-setting number of people placed bets on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Nevada's...
A record-setting number of people placed bets on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Nevada's sports books.(CNN, KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Los Angeles Rams weren’t the only winners on Super Bowl Sunday.

Nevada’s sports books also scored a touchdown – financially speaking.

The state’s gaming control board says close to $180 million was wagered on the big game, smashing a record for Super Bowl bets by about $21 million.

The previous record was in 2018 when nearly $159 million was wagered.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-485 Homicide
Homicide investigation underway after driver crashes, dies on I-485
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of kids on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
The lawsuit claims that the former CMPD officer fired her service weapon 14 times, shooting the...
Former FBI Task Force officer suing City of Charlotte, former CMPD officer over 2019 ‘friendly fire’ shooting
Tom and Sharon Barnes of Charlotte offer stays at their two mansions in the tropical Turks and...
Want to stay at Prince’s tropical island mansion? This NC family will let you do it
Ethan Rivera was shot and killed while driving the CATS bus
‘Heaven’s got another angel’: Passengers, family remember CATS bus driver killed on the job

Latest News

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a homicide investigation is underway following a shooting on...
CMPD: Man found shot to death inside vehicle on Lasalle Street in north Charlotte
A news conference was held about Halyna Hutchins' family's lawsuit regarding the "Rust" film...
'Rust' shooting lawsuit: Reckless behavior on set, attorney says
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ set
The police crime lab “attempts to identify crime suspects” by searching a law enforcement...
DA: San Francisco police used rape kit DNA to arrest victim
FILE - Dr. Robert Califf gathers his documents as the Senate Committee on Health, Education,...
Senate confirms Biden’s FDA pick despite political divisions