Shooting death of CATS bus driver linked to road rage

“We grieve with his family,”
The CATS transit service is calling it a “senseless act of violence.”
By Lowell Rose
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte community is remembering Ethan Rivera for his smile and being a great public servant.

Today, CMPD released details indicating a road rage incident that led to the shooting of Ethan Rivera.

Police say the shooting happened near the intersection of West Trade and Graham Street Friday night, and the road rage incident was between a suspect and Rivera.

More details have not been released about the suspect or the car involved, but CATS is working with police and have turned over audio and video from the bus.

Rivera had been working with CATS for over a year, and the CEO says they’re wrapping their arms around the family during this time.

“When CATS bus operator Ethan Rivera clocked in for his shift on Friday, February 11th, no one knew it would be his last,” said John Lewis, CEO of CATS.

Rivera passed away Saturday after he was shot while driving his CATS bus near the intersection of West Trade and Graham Street Friday night. CMPD said a road rage incident led to the shooting.

Captain Brad Koch of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said, “Unfortunately, the homicide of Mr. Rivera is not the only case of road rage leading to violence in the last week in the central division, four of our six recent aggravated assaults in the central division include the homicide of Mr. Rivera has been the result of road rage.”

Police say there’s no indication that Rivera’s action led to him becoming a victim of road rage. CMPD added it was one of several cases of road rage in the Central Division of the city, just this last week alone.

CMPD has seen a 10% increase in calls for road rage between 2020 and 2021.

People who depend on bus transportation are shocked by the news of Rivera’s death.

A.J. Arnold, a bus rider said, “It probably has people scared to get on the bus now, you know they’re seeing stuff like that, for me, I’m probably going to still get on the bus and stuff for my business, but it is sad, I feel bad for his family.”

Mental health resources and counseling is being provided to CATS staff and colleagues as they deal with the tragic death of Rivera.

“Words can’t express the depths of this tragedy and the impact it will have on Ethan, his family, his friends, and the CATS family, we grieve with his family,” said Lewis. That sentiment is shared by bus riders as well. “I’m very sorry for your loss, and whoever shot him, I hope he gets served justice,” said Arnold.

More details about the suspect and car involved will be released soon, and CATS says it’s working with the family on planning something special to remember Rivera’s life.

Police say if you have any information about the shooting death of Rivera Friday, please contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or use TIPSOFT and text “TIP372″ and include your tip.

