S.C. woman killed after car runs off road, hits tree in Lincoln County, troopers say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Lincoln County Monday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to Old Plank Road near Mariposa Road around 4:05 p.m. Feb. 14 after a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander ran off the road and collided with a tree.

Troopers said a front-seat passenger, 46-year-old Amy Gibson of Conway, S.C., died at the scene from her injuries.

The driver and another passenger were seriously injured and taken by medical helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, according to the NCSHP.

Law enforcement said neither the victim nor the other passenger were wearing seatbelts.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.