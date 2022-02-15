Salisbury announces Sounds of Salisbury spring concert series

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Parks and Recreation announces its Sounds of Salisbury free spring concert series at Bell Tower Green, on the first and fourth Sundays in March and April, beginning March 6.

Concertgoers will experience two, local musical acts per date:

o March 6 – Liam & the Nerdy Blues and No.9 Coal

o March 27 – Daisy Clover and Paper Wasps

o April 3 – Jessica Yates & Co. and Big Break

o April 24 – Dimestore Derelicts and The Grass Strings

Concerts begin at 3 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own meals or visit nearby downtown Salisbury restaurants before or after the event. No outside alcoholic beverages are permitted.

Chairs and blankets are encouraged for comfort.

Please visit www.salisburync.gov/play or follow the Salisbury Parks and Recreation page on Facebook for information about the upcoming summer and fall concert series.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.