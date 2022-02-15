NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Salisbury announces Sounds of Salisbury spring concert series

No. 9 Coal is one of the groups set to perform.
No. 9 Coal is one of the groups set to perform.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Parks and Recreation announces its Sounds of Salisbury free spring concert series at Bell Tower Green, on the first and fourth Sundays in March and April, beginning March 6.

Concertgoers will experience two, local musical acts per date:

o March 6 – Liam & the Nerdy Blues and No.9 Coal

o March 27 – Daisy Clover and Paper Wasps

o April 3 – Jessica Yates & Co. and Big Break

o April 24 – Dimestore Derelicts and The Grass Strings

Concerts begin at 3 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own meals or visit nearby downtown Salisbury restaurants before or after the event. No outside alcoholic beverages are permitted.

Chairs and blankets are encouraged for comfort.

Please visit www.salisburync.gov/play or follow the Salisbury Parks and Recreation page on Facebook for information about the upcoming summer and fall concert series.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-485 Homicide
Homicide investigation underway after driver crashes, dies on I-485
Tom and Sharon Barnes of Charlotte offer stays at their two mansions in the tropical Turks and...
Want to stay at Prince’s tropical island mansion? This NC family will let you do it
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of kids on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Ethan Rivera was shot and killed while driving the CATS bus
‘Heaven’s got another angel’: Passengers, family remember CATS bus driver killed on the job
The lawsuit claims that the former CMPD officer fired her service weapon 14 times, shooting the...
Former FBI Task Force officer suing City of Charlotte, former CMPD officer over 2019 ‘friendly fire’ shooting

Latest News

Despite temperatures in the low 40s, inflation-fueled prices at local restaurants and the...
Despite cold temps, couples descend on uptown Charlotte for Valentine’s Day
Ashley Manning and her team of volunteers provided floral arrangements to 400 widows this...
‘You are loved:’ Charlotte mother delivers 400 floral arrangements to widows on Valentine’s Day
File image
Valentine’s Day flowers are in short supply, most expensive they’ve been
Valentine’s Day flowers are in short supply, most expensive they’ve been
Valentine’s Day flowers are in short supply, most expensive they’ve been