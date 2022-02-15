Recommendation to end mask mandate in Mecklenburg County expected on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County sources are telling WBTV that the recommendation to remove the county-wide mask mandate is still on schedule for Wednesday.

County leaders WBTV spoke with say they expect the recommendation will come regardless of whether the county is below a 5 percent positivity rate or not.

Originally, the county set a goal of 30 days below 5 percent and then in November changed it to seven consecutive days below 5 percent to rescind the mask mandate.

It is not yet clear whether the new policy will be effective immediately or not.

It will also be interesting to hear the justification of why the mask mandate should be rescinded since the county has not hit its own metrics.

WBTV’s sources say they fully expect County Commissioners to support rescinding the mask mandate.

The big question will be how this impacts CMS.

Even after the county rescinds its mandate there will still be one in place for the school district and county leaders have received a lot of opinions regarding whether they should still be required in schools or not.

Expect there to be some discussion over what is recommended for schools even though the county will not vote on whether mandates should still be in place at CMS.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington spoke about the mandate last Tuesday as he cited improving COVID-19 case rates at a Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners meeting.

“This is really encouraging news. So I just want to share with you guys if we are in a position that this continues, we’ll be in a position to make a recommendation to you guys to rescind the mask mandate,” said Washington, noting the diminished case numbers, hospitalizations, and percent positivity rate.

