Person barricaded inside mobile home in hours-long standoff, hostage situation in Lincoln County

Officials say law enforcement was attempting to serve a warrant and they are now dealing with the possible hostage situation.
Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies are working an incident involving the barricaded subject in a mobile home on Woodland Hills Trail.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are working an incident involving the barricaded subject in a mobile home on Woodland Hills Trail.(Ron Lee/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a person is barricaded inside a mobile home in an hours-long standoff and possible hostage situation in Lincoln County Tuesday afternoon.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are working an incident involving the barricaded subject in a mobile home on Woodland Hills Trail.

The situation began around 10:45 a.m. February 15, 2022.

Officials say law enforcement was attempting to serve a warrant and they are now dealing with the possible hostage situation.

Hostage negotiators are speaking with the subject.

Officials did not provide any other details as this developing situation continues.

