Overturned tractor-trailer closes ramp from I-485 to I-85 South in Charlotte

The I-85 South ramp at exit 10B is expected to remain closed until 3:10 p.m. Tuesday.
Crews were called to an overturned tractor-trailer on I-485 at I-85 South in Charlotte.
Crews were called to an overturned tractor-trailer on I-485 at I-85 South in Charlotte.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An overturned tractor-trailer has closed a ramp from Interstate 485 to Interstate 85 in Charlotte.

According to transportation officials, the crash happened on the I-485 inner loop at mile marker 10 at I-85.

The I-85 South ramp at exit 10B is expected to remain closed until 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, transportation officials said.

WBTV has reached out to Medic for information on possible injuries.

Charlotte firefighters said there are significant delays in the area and drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

