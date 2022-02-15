Overturned tractor-trailer closes ramp from I-485 to I-85 South in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An overturned tractor-trailer has closed a ramp from Interstate 485 to Interstate 85 in Charlotte.

According to transportation officials, the crash happened on the I-485 inner loop at mile marker 10 at I-85.

The I-85 South ramp at exit 10B is expected to remain closed until 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, transportation officials said.

WBTV has reached out to Medic for information on possible injuries.

Charlotte firefighters said there are significant delays in the area and drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

Traffic Advisory; MVC Involving Overturned Tractor Trailer; I-485 Inner to South I-85 ramp; significant delays in the area; seek alternate route; use extreme caution around emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/Tiq7bSiqhd — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) February 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.