One killed, five injured in northeast Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and five others are injured after a crash in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, Medic says.

The crash happened on 4900 E WT Harris Blvd. Medic says one person was pronounced dead on scene, one was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and four people were treated on scene for minor injuries.

More details will be provided when available.

