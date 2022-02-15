NC DHHS Flu
One killed, five injured in northeast Charlotte crash

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and five others are injured after a crash in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, Medic says.

The crash happened on 4900 E WT Harris Blvd. Medic says one person was pronounced dead on scene, one was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and four people were treated on scene for minor injuries.

More details will be provided when available.

