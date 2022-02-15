NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Officials seize heart-shaped meth on Valentine’s Day

A deputy with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they discovered a heart-shaped rock...
A deputy with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they discovered a heart-shaped rock of meth during a traffic stop on Valentine's Day.(Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (Gray News) - Officials in California said they made a very fitting discovery when they seized a rock of meth shaped like a heart on Valentine’s Day.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the rock was found during an overnight traffic stop. The driver had roughly 30 grams of meth, most of which was shaped as a heart.

“While it’s fitting for the day, it’s still super illegal,” the sheriff’s office said. “We’re not sure what this converts to in carats, but maybe just go with chocolates and roses next year instead.”

Officials did not provide further details.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-485 Homicide
Homicide investigation underway after driver crashes, dies on I-485
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of kids on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
The lawsuit claims that the former CMPD officer fired her service weapon 14 times, shooting the...
Former FBI Task Force officer suing City of Charlotte, former CMPD officer over 2019 ‘friendly fire’ shooting
Tom and Sharon Barnes of Charlotte offer stays at their two mansions in the tropical Turks and...
Want to stay at Prince’s tropical island mansion? This NC family will let you do it
Ethan Rivera was shot and killed while driving the CATS bus
‘Heaven’s got another angel’: Passengers, family remember CATS bus driver killed on the job

Latest News

The police crime lab “attempts to identify crime suspects” by searching a law enforcement...
DA: San Francisco police used rape kit DNA to arrest victim
FILE - Dr. Robert Califf gathers his documents as the Senate Committee on Health, Education,...
Senate confirms Biden’s FDA pick despite political divisions
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are working an incident involving the barricaded subject in a...
Person barricaded inside mobile home in hours-long standoff, hostage situation in Lincoln County
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ set
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Trucks leaving blockade at Canadian border crossing