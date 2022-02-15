NC DHHS Flu
Nice warm-up before a First Alert to late-week rain

Clear skies this evening will give way to a few more clouds overnight with lows in the low to mid-30s.
Clear skies this evening will give way to a few more clouds overnight with lows in the low to mid-30s.
By Al Conklin
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around again today with chilly afternoon readings in the seasonal middle 50s.

  • Seasonal sunshine back today
  • Steady warm-up for the midweek
  • Rain chances ramp up late-week

Clear skies this evening will give way to a few more clouds overnight with lows in the low to mid-30s.

Another nice warm-up will kick in during the midweek period. There’ll be a few more clouds around Wednesday with afternoon readings in the lower 60s before we jump up into the lower 70s on Thursday.

There’s a very small risk of a stray shower Wednesday before rain chances gradually ramp up on Thursday as a strong area of low pressure begins to move from the mid-Mississippi Valley toward the Great Lakes region. There may not be too much rain around through the daylight hours Thursday, but as a cold front approaches from the west Thursday night, more widespread rain will pick up in coverage, peaking during the predawn hours Friday.

The rain will likely be heavy at times and there may even be a few thunder rumbles early Friday morning before a clearing trend quickly kicks in for Friday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Dry conditions will hold for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 degrees both days. Looking ahead to Presidents Day, high temperatures are forecast to inch up into the lower 60s but there is a small shower chance on Monday.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

