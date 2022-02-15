Nice warm-up before a First Alert to late-week rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around again today with chilly afternoon readings in the seasonal middle 50s.

Seasonal sunshine back today

Steady warm-up for the midweek

Rain chances ramp up late-week

Clear skies this evening will give way to a few more clouds overnight with lows in the low to mid-30s.

Another nice warm-up will kick in during the midweek period. There’ll be a few more clouds around Wednesday with afternoon readings in the lower 60s before we jump up into the lower 70s on Thursday.

Temperatures will steadily march up around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area over the next several days - 50s today, 60s Wednesday & 70s Thursday - before a wet cold front rolls thru late Thursday night into early Friday morning. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/Ir2ip60OVI — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 15, 2022

There’s a very small risk of a stray shower Wednesday before rain chances gradually ramp up on Thursday as a strong area of low pressure begins to move from the mid-Mississippi Valley toward the Great Lakes region. There may not be too much rain around through the daylight hours Thursday, but as a cold front approaches from the west Thursday night, more widespread rain will pick up in coverage, peaking during the predawn hours Friday.

FIRST ALERT: While a shower is possible at any point Thursday, most of the day will be dry, breezy & warm. The heaviest rain / thunder will cross the @wbtv_news area late Thursday night into the predawn hours on Friday, exiting #CLT Friday morning. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/6roSCoZhSA — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 15, 2022

The rain will likely be heavy at times and there may even be a few thunder rumbles early Friday morning before a clearing trend quickly kicks in for Friday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Dry conditions will hold for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 degrees both days. Looking ahead to Presidents Day, high temperatures are forecast to inch up into the lower 60s but there is a small shower chance on Monday.

After we get thru the rain Thursday night / Friday morning, we'll be back on Easy Street. Sunshine returns for #CLT & the @wbtv_news area Friday (low-mid 60s) and the sun will hold strong into the weekend. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/cKUsbM8J8O — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 15, 2022

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

